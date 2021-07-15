MG One SUV Leaked In China With A Distinguished Design

The upcoming MG One SUV gets leaked in China and is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that is likely to generate 178 bhp of peak power

MG is a big name in the Chinese market. The carmaker is known for its strong and potent line-up of capable SUVs and crossovers. However, that isn’t stopping the Chinese-owned British brand from coming up with more crossover for the masses. The carmaker has developed a new SUV – MG One – and it will soon go on sale in the Chinese market.

Interestingly, the pictures of the MG One SUV have got leaked, and so is the case with its specifications. The MG One SUV looks appealing in these leaked images. It wears a shade of blue and sharp-looking design elements. The front face is made up of a super-wide grille, razor-sharp bumper, and angular headlamps with LED inserts. The bonnet also gets a couple of tight character lines.

Around the sides, the shoulder lines are distinctive as well. Plus, the One wears a dual-tone treatment with contrasting roof rails. Also, it gets black cladding that runs across the length and square wheel arches. Talking of the rims, they boast of a dual-tone treatment with split-type 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Over to the rear, the coupe-like roofline is prominent. The slim tail lamps get LED lighting elements with a unique triangular glow pattern. Moreover, the boot lid is full of creases. The most interesting bit on the rear face, however, is the high-mounted stop lamp. It mimics the brake light seen on the F1 cars. Sadly, the faux exhaust vents look out of place on the dual-tone bumper.

Talking of the dimensions, it measures 4,579 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width, and 1,609 mm in height. With a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, it is expected to offer a handsome amount of cabin space and trunk volume. The MG One can be seen sitting quite high off the ground in these images as well.

Powering the MG One SUV will be a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that is likely to generate 178 bhp of peak power. The max torque output will potentially be in the range of 250-260 Nm. A 6-speed MT and a dual-clutch automatic are likely to be on the cards. For the launch timeline, expect the MG One to go on sale by late this year.