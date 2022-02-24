New MG Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Debut This Year

The new electric vehicle could be called the MG 4 EV and it could use a 61.1 kWh battery pack with more than 400 km drive range

MG Motor has unveiled a number of teaser images of its upcoming electric vehicle ahead of its global premiere towards the end of this year. Since China’s SAIC took over the proceedings, the company has been performing well in garnering sales in its home market of the United Kingdom and several international markets including India.

The brand debuted in 2019 in India with the Hector midsize SUV and it was followed by the ZS EV, one of the top-selling electric cars in the country, the Hector Plus three-row SUV and the Gloster full-size SUV. Last year, MG brought in the Astor midsize SUV to directly compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the likes.

It has also been well received amongst customers as the first batch sold out in a short span of time. Next up, MG will introduce the updated version of the ZS EV while an affordable electric SUV targeting the Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh price bracket is also in development and is expected to be launched next year, likely rivalling the popular Tata Nexon EV.

MG has huge plans for the global markets too in terms of electrification as a performance-based electric sportscar is expected to arrive in a couple of years. Back to the teaser, MG did reveal a host of visual details including the orange metallic body colour, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black body cladding, and sharp-looking prominent LED tail lamps in a modern full-width design.

The MG badge mounted on the sculpted tailgate, muscular side character lines, creases on the bonnet structure, black finished wing mirrors, raked front windshield, blackened B-pillars, panoramic glass roof, etc can also be seen. MG has confirmed that it was designed with British customers in mind and it has a length of 4.3 metres as it could rival VW ID.3 and Kia e-Niro.

It is expected to carry the production name 4 and will be equipped with a 61.1 kWh battery pack and an electric motor to pump out 156 PS power and 260 Nm of torque. The same configuration in the MG 5 EV enables zero to 96 kmph in 7.3 seconds and in the WLTP cycle, it has a claimed range of just over 400 km.