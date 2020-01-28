MG Motor’s New MPV (Innova Rival) Spied In India, Debut At Auto Expo

After the success of the Hector and the recent launch of the ZS EV, MG Motor India now plans to launch an MPV that will be positioned between the Ertiga and the Innova Crysta

Launched last year, the MG Hector has helped its Chinese-owned British car manufacturer establish itself well in the market. Recently, the company even launched its second product for the market in the form of the ZS EV. The carmaker has been also working on a 6-seater variant of the Hector that will possibly go on sale as the Hector Plus. However, the company’s new car onslaught won’t end here.

MG Motor India is also planning to come up with an MPV in the Rs 12-20 lakh price bracket. This will position the new model bang in the Mahindra Marazzo territory and between the hot-selling Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.

The India-bound MPV from MG was recently spotted ahead of its Auto Expo 2020 debut. It’s being said that the images you see here were taken soon after the MPV was unloaded from a shipping container at a port in Western India.

The upcoming MG MPV for India will be based on the Maxus G10 that is already sold in the Chinese and South-East Asian markets. Internationally, the MPV is available in 7,9 and 10 seater configurations. It’s not for sure if the Indian car market would get all the variants but the MPV seen here is the 7-seater variant. It may be noted that Maxus is a brand owned by SAIC, which is also the parent company of MG.

The China-spec Maxus G10 is sold with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 223bhp and a peak torque of 345Nm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Also on offer is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Another option is that of a 1.9-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.