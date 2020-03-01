MG Motor’s Feb 2020 Sales Drop By 56%, 158 Units Of ZS EV Sold

Last month, MG Motor India sold a total of 1,376 units from its 206 dealerships spread across the country, Currently, its lineup comprises of the Hector and the ZS EV

MG Motor India has just announced the sale of 1,376 units in February 2020, down by 56 % from 3,130 Units sold in January due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A highlight here is that the recently launched ZS EV has been off to a flying start through a sale of 158 units in the first month of its launch. It may be noted here that the MG ZS EV was launched at a starting price of Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and has already received 3,000 bookings till date.

Speaking on the sales projection for March 2020, Rakesh Sidana, Director- Sales, MG Motor India, has expressed concern due to the unforeseen outbreak of Coronavirus that has affected the company’s Chinese and European suppliers quite hard. This has, in turn, led to hurdles in the production of the vehicles. However, the official hopes for the restoration of normalcy by the end of this month.

The MG ZS EV has been on sale in Excite and Exclusive trims. While the former costs Rs 20,8,000, the latter is priced at Rs 23,58,000. So far, the all-electric SUV has been available only in five cities, which include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The MG ZS EV is equipped with an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack that powers a motor that is mounted at the front. The SAIC-CATL-produced battery offers a claimed driving range of 340 km. On the other hand, the electric powertrain of the vehicle has been developed by United Automotive Electronic Systems, which has a joint venture of Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics. It offers a maximum power of 142.7 PS and a peak torque of 353 Nm.

The MG ZS EV is kitted out with a host of high-end features, including projector headlamps, LED taillamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 air filter, i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system with eSIM and Wi-Fi and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Its EV-specific updates including the battery and range status, charging information, eco-friendly updates, range alert, 360 spider navigation, charging station info and voice recognition, all of which can be accessed via the i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system.

Commenting on the sales performance during the month, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already. Our customers are delighted with our holistic EV approach, which includes the installation of a home or office charger even before they receive their vehicle. We will continue to focus on furthering the cause of EVs month-on-month and delivering superlative customer delight to our customers.” he added.