MG recently rolled-out 5000th Hector from its Halol, Gujarat plant and sold more than 2000 units in August 2019, a 30 per cent jump over previous month

The ongoing sales slump in the Indian automotive industry has taken every car manufacturer by storm and there’s hardly any car left untouched. However, newer brands like MG Motor that entered India for the first time just a few months back are doing fairly good in the domestic market. The MG Hector, company’s first product in the country is constantly outperforming rivals like Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

While MG recently rolled out its 5000th Hector SUV from Halol based plant in Gujarat, the SAIC owned British automaker stopped accepting the bookings to meet the demand a couple of months ago. MG Hector garnered an excellent response with 28,000 bookings, after which the brand had to discontinue the bookings to meet the demand.

After closings the bookings in July, MG accepted 11,000 further bookings for a priority waitlist in August. And now, MG has announced to reopen the Hector bookings from October 1, 2019. Touted as India’s first Internet Car, the MG Hector was launched at Rs 12.18 Lakh (Ex-showroom) introductory price and is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel motor producing 172 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT gearbox as well.

MG sold 1,500+ units of Hector in July 2019, the first month of deliveries and in August 2019, MG sold 2,018 units of Hector mid-SUV. The MG Hector comes loaded with features like the vertical 10.4-inch infotainment system, full panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, powered seats, voice-controlled commands and many more features most of which are segment first.

The MG Hector competes in the mid-SUV segment, which is the hotly contested segment in India with the most number of launches in the past few months including Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos. Also, the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass also compete against these cars.

While the Kia Seltos has been on the rise and was the undisputed winner in the last month’s sales, MG Hector has outsold both the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in last two month’s sales numbers.