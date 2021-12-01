MG Motor Sold 2,481 Units In Nov 2021 – Hector, ZS EV, Astor, Gloster

MG Motor India posted a total of 2,481 units in the month of November 2021 as against 4,163 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 40.40 per cent

The main reason behind the drop in sales volumes is the global semiconductor chip shortage plaguing production across the automotive industry and MG says it is continuously working towards reducing the waiting period of its passenger cars. The company further noted that the recently launched Astor continues to drive growth last month.

MG introduced the Astor midsize SUV in October 2021 as the 4.3 m long model is positioned below the Hector to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. It has been well received amongst customers as the first batch comprising 5,000 units was sold out within 20 minutes and MG promises to deliver the first batch of 5,000 Astors within 2021.

The MG Astor is indeed sold out for this year as the reservations are taken now for 2022 delivery. The five-seater can be booked online or through official showrooms and is priced competitively between Rs. 9.78 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It is retailed in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy trim levels, and recently the ADAS equipped Sharp variant’s prices were announced as well.

Under the bonnet, the MG Astor uses a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former delivers 110 PS and 144 Nm and the latter kicks out 140 PS maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5L gasoline mill is linked with a five-speed manual or an eight-step CVT. The turbo unit is offered only with a six-speed AT.

The Astor packs a host of segment-first features including the ADAS technology and AI robot. The 96-year-old carmaker owned by China’s SAIC has its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat with an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and it employs nearly 2,500 people.