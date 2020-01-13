MG Motor Sells 3,021 Units of Hector SUV in December 2019

MG Hector is the company’s first vehicle in the country and has been performing well despite a slump in the Indian automotive market

MG Motor, the SAIC owned British carmaker has released the latest sales numbers for their popular Hector SUV. As per MG, a total of 3,021 units of the mid-SUV were sold last month in December 2019, finishing the year on a high note. Launched back in July 2019, MG has sold a total of 15,930 units till now, averaging more than 2,500 units per month.

While MG Hector started a bit slow with 2,000 per month sales for initial couple of months, it has since picked up the pace and has been raking up numbers north of 3,000 every month. This despite a slowdown in the Indian automotive industry, with some of the big brands losing almost 50 percent of the ground.

The company also re-opened the bookings for the Hector and announced a price hike of 2.5 percent on the car. The bookings have been temporarily opened as the company commences its second shift at the Halol facility in Gujarat. The Halol plant currently operates with a capacity of 84,000 units per annum and the waiting period for the customers awaiting deliveries has gone up to nearly three to four months.

The MG Hector was launched at Rs 12.18 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.88 lakh for the top-spec variant. The company stirred up a storm in the SUV segment with the Hector after outselling dominant players in the market such as the Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass in the first month. The car is powered by 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options under the hood, with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox options.

MG also updated the software on the infotainment system of the Hector SUV following customer complaints about less responsive and laggy touch response on the display. The Hector SUV gets OTA updates. In addition to this, the new update has made the infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay with the latest iOS 13.

MG Motor recently launched their electric version of the ZS SUV in India. With a budding environment for electric vehicles in India and the Government’s extensive push to encourage it, MG’s play in the Indian turf is rather interesting, as eZS is only their second vehicle in the Indian market.