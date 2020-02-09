MG Motor Debuts Marvel X Electric SUV At 2020 Auto Expo

MG Motor has debuted a rebadged version of the Roewe Marvel X electric SUV in India at the 2020 edition of the biennial auto show – the Auto Expo

MG Motor India has showcased the Marvel X electric SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, which the brand claims is the world’s first mass-production vehicle with integrated internet, electric, and Level-3 autonomous capabilities. The car is already sold in the Chinese market by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor, under its Roewe subsidiary.

While MG did not reveal much information about the Marvel X, the version sold by Roewe in China comes with a 52.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can be fully charged via a standard AC charger in 8.5 hours, while a fast DC charger will juice the battery up from 0 to 80% in just 40 minutes.

The battery comes paired with three electric motors that together produce make 302 hp of peak power and 665 Nm torque. This version of the car comes with an all-wheel-drive system, while there is also a RWD variant which comes with two electric motors that produce 186 hp/410 Nm.

The rear-wheel drive version has a longer claimed NEDC-certified claimed range of 403 km, while the AWD makes do with a claimed range of 370 km. However, the latter can sprint to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds, while the RWD version takes 7.9 seconds to do so. Both versions have a top speed of 170 kmph.

SAIC has packed the car with features like a giant 19.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a fully-digital 12.03-inch instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, leather seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat with a memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging and more. The Marvel X also gets the kinetic energy reverse system, which generates power while braking or decelerating, and stores the extra generated power for later when required.

MG Motor India has seized the opportunity to showcase a range of new and upcoming cars at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo apart from the Marvel X, including the Gloster full-size SUV, the six-seat version of the Hector called the Hector Plus, the petrol-powered variant of the ZS, the Vision I Concept and many more.