MG Model Wise Nov 2021 Sales – Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV

MG Motor India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,481 units in the month of November 2021 as against 4,163 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 40.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2021 with 2,863 units, MG endured a negative MoM growth of 13.3 per cent.

The British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC recorded 1 per cent market share last month with a drop of 0.4 per cent. MG said the drop in volumes was attributed to the global chip shortage that resulted in production issues and that it is continuously working towards reducing the waiting period of its cars.

The Hector midsize SUV finished on top of the sales charts with 1,210 unit sales in the month of November 2021 as against 3,426 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 65 per cent. It also recorded 51 per cent de-growth on an MoM basis as 2,478 units were sold in November 2020.

MG Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. MG Hector (-65%) 1,210 3,426 2. MG Astor 1,018 – 3. MG ZS EV (37%) 151 110 4. MG Gloster (-83.73%) 102 627

The Astor is nothing but the petrol version of the ZS sold in the international markets and it measures 4.3 metres in length to directly rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun amongst others. The first batch comprising 5,000 units has already been sold out in India and the bookings are now taken for 2022 delivery.

The first batch was reserved by customers within 20 minutes according to the company. The ZS EV received a mild update earlier this year and it posted 151 units in the month of November 2021 as against 110 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 37 per cent as it was the only model to register positive growth.

The flagship Gloster full-sized seven-seater SUV managed to garner 102 units last month as against 627 units in November 2020 with a massive YoY drop of 83.73 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2021 with 260 units, MG recorded an MoM de-growth of 61 per cent with the Gloster.