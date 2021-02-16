MG Marvel-X Successor Roewe Marvel-R Launched

Roewe Marvel-R has been launched in China at a starting price of 219,800 Chinese Yuan, with optional integrated 5G technology

China’s SIAC has launched the Roewe Marvel-R electric SUV in its home market. It is the first vehicle in the world to get 5G connectivity, and it also gets level 3 autonomous driving assists and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) technology. The Marvel-R is the successor to Roewe Marvel X, which is also rebadged as the MG Marvel X by SIAC for certain markets.

The C-V2X technology can be used at low latency with minimal energy consumption, thanks to 5G connectivity. The 5G support is provided by Huawei’s Balong 5000 multi-mode chipset, which is the first multi-mode chipset in the world to support V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communications. V2X includes V2N (Vehicle to Network), V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle), V2P (Vehicle to Pedestrian), and V2I (Vehicle to Infrastructure).

The Roewe Marvel-R is priced at CNY 219,800 (around INR 24.72 lakh) for the base variant, and at CNY 239,800 (~ INR 26.96 lakh) for the ‘Pro’ trim. The 5G connectivity and C-V2X tech are only offered with the ‘R Pilot’ package, available as an optional extra on the ‘Pro’ variant, which costs an extra CNY 30,000 (INR 3.37 lakh).

Powering the Roewe Marvel-R is a 39.9 kWh battery pack, which offers a driving range of around 505 km (NEDC-claimed). It is paired to two electric motors, both installed on the rear axle, which generates a combined power output of 184 HP and a peak torque of 410 Nm. The vehicle can reach 100 kmph from a standstill in just 7.9 seconds, which is impressive.

On the Pro variant, buyers can choose to have a third electric motor, which comes mounted on the front axle. This boosts the power and torque output to 298 HP and 665 Nm, respectively. This improves the acceleration as well, with 0-100 kmph taking just 4.8 seconds, although the driving range decreases to 460 km.

The battery can be fully charged in 12 hours via standard charging. The vehicle also supports fast charging, which takes just 30 minutes to charge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent. The vehicle gets 28 sensors all around, for the level 3 autonomous driving system. Rumours suggest that a new top-spec variant, with 93 kWh battery pack and 700 km driving range, could also be launched in the near future.