MG M9 Premium MPV Revealed At Auto Expo 2025, Bookings Open

The MG M9 premium all-electric MPV will be the first model to go on sale via the brand’s Select dealership chain

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its second model for its premium electric car range at the 2025 Auto Expo. The M9 MPV will join the Cyberster electric sports car at MG’s premium Select dealership network. To be launched by March 2025, the premium all-electric MPV will rival the likes of Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire in the Indian market.

The MPV debuted in India for the first time at the 2023 Auto Expo as the Mifa 9. In terms of design, it sports the typical MPV stance with a boxy design and the visual elements like sizable wheels, massive glass area for the third row and use of straight lines all around give it a much-required heft.

Upfront, the M9 features a full-width LED light bar while the main headlight unit is placed below and the chrome strip runs across the lower part of the bumper, which also houses the front air dam. The rear section gets a connected LED tail lamp with sharp elements and there’s a good use of chrome on the bumper.

Dimension Measurement Length 5,270 mm Width 2,000 mm Height 1,840 mm Wheelbase 3,200 mm

In terms of features, the M9 comes with a 7-seater layout where the middle row guarantees utmost comfort, thanks to reclining ottoman seats that offer eight massage functions. Apart from this, the premium MPV gets a ton of creature comfort features such as 3-zone climate control, seat ventilation, dual sunroofs, powered sliding rear doors and a rear entertainment package amongst others.

Specification Details Powertrain Electric motor producing 180 kW (245 bhp) and 350 Nm torque Battery Capacity 90 kWh (nominal); 84 kWh (usable) Performance – 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds

– Top speed: 180 km/h Range WLTP: 430 km Charging – AC: 11 kW (Type 2)

– DC: Up to 114 kW (CCS)

– 10-80% in ~36 minutes

The safety features on board the upcoming MG premium MPV include ADAS, 360-degree view camera, ESP, Auto Hold, TPMS and more. Internationally, the M9 is offered in two variants i.e. Trophy and Grand trophy. In India, MG has debuted the M9 in its all-electric guise which comes with a 90kWh battery pack.

The power output figures stand at 245 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque with a claimed WLTP of 430 kilometres on a single charge. Expected to be priced around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG M9 premium all-electric MPV will go on sale in March 2025 and its pre-bookings have now opened.