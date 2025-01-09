MG M9 Electric MPV Revealed Ahead Of Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

MG M9 will be the brand’s second offering to be retailed through MG Select network of luxury dealerships after the Cyberster two-door coupe

JSW MG Motor India has officially announced the name of its upcoming all-electric MPV for the domestic market. Being christened as M9, it will be debuting at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17. MG M9 will be the brand’s second offering to be retailed through MG Select’s network of luxury dealerships after the Cyberster two-door coupe. MG Select showrooms will be opened in 12 cities in phase 1 across the Indian market. MG M9 will directly rival Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire in India.

MG M9 electric MPV is already sold in other Asian markets like Singapore and Hong Kong. The India-bound model will be presented in a three-row seating layout to accommodate seven passengers. The MPV will flaunt a massive trapezoidal front grille and sleek LED DRLs. MG Motor India has confirmed that the India-spec model will get reclining ottoman seats in the second row along with 8 massage modes and 3-zone automatic climate control. All of these functions will be controlled from the touchscreen panel on the handrail.

The M9 measures 5.2 metres in length, 2 metres in width and 1.8 metres in height. The all-electric MPV has a spacious wheelbase of 3.2 metres. Riding on 19-inch wheels, it is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack which returns a driving range of 580 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. Besides the conventional AC charger, MG M9 MPV also supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW.

Talking about the MG M9 EV, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “A personalised masterpiece, the MG M9 offers bespoke interiors, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. It is the epitome of comfort and refined luxury for those who wish to immerse themselves in the world of elegance. We envision a future where luxury mobility is a norm, and M9 is a step in that journey.”

Some of the notable features on the global-spec MPV which are expected to make their way on the India-bound model are Power TailGate, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, Mobile Wireless Charging, Air Purifier, Automatic Rain Sensing Wiper, 64 Color Ambient Lighting, Keyless Entry & Buttonless Start, 60:40 Folding 3rd Row Seats, 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster, and 12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The global model of the M9 EV is available in five colour options namely Camden Grey, Wine Red, Mineral Blue, New Pearl White and Black Pearl. It remains to be seen how many of these colourways are offered with the India-spec model upon its launch.