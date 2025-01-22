MG IM5 & IM6 Electric Sedans Boast Over 850 Km Range

The IM5 and IM6 electric sedans feature solid-state battery packs enabling them to offer a range of over 850 km on the CLTC cycle

JSW MG Motor India has revealed both the IM 5 and IM 6 electric SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The former made its world premiere in Geneva last year and it boasts a sporty yet futuristic front fascia boasting flowing LED headlamps, a closed-off front grille, C-shaped air intakes, a tapered bonnet section, etc.

The side profile features smart door handles and a set of 19-inch blackened alloy wheels with an aero design. The electric sedan is also offered with larger 20-inch wheels in China. The rear end comes with a modern LED light bar and flowing body panels that go well with the overall design and a pixelated display for displaying messages.

The interior is more upmarket and modern than the exterior as it features a minimalistic approach with less use of physical buttons. The equipment list comprises a 26.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.5-inch screen in the middle and a 15.5-inch display for the front passenger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats and more.

Buyers will also get vehicle-to-load charging capability, twin wireless smartphone chargers with cooling, a 21-speaker audio system, ambient lighting function with 256 custom colours, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system yoke-styled steering wheel as seen in Teslas and a suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies.

The MG IM5 sedan offers a choice of three battery packs and two drivetrain options. The model is available with dual motors for the all-wheel-drive configuration while the rear-wheel-drive variants use a single motor. Notably, the car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2 seconds.

The solid-state battery packs include 75 kWh, 83 kWh, and 100 kWh options, delivering power outputs of 216 PS, 248 PS, and 300 PS respectively in rear-wheel-drive configurations. The all-wheel-drive variant combines dual motors for a total of 579 PS and 800 Nm of torque. Claimed ranges vary from 650 km for the smallest battery to an impressive 850 km for the largest with the AWD version offering 780 km on the CLTC cycle.