MG HS Premium SUV Teased In India Ahead Of 2020 Auto Expo Debut

MG HS could be launched in India following its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo to rival Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and upcoming Skoda Karoq

MG Motor India Limited has released new teaser video of its upcoming exhibit at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 15th edition of the motoring show is scheduled between February 5 and 12 and it will see MG breaking covers off the HS SUV. The HS is retailed in developed countries and it competes against Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and so on.

The HS SUV is a no stranger to India as it was part of the brand’s roadshow events to dealers and potential buyers and its domestic debut hints that it could be launched in the near future. The HS premium SUV will be positioned above the successfully running Hector and it will compete against Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and upcoming Skoda Karoq locally.

The HS is a step above Hector in terms of looks and interior. It boasts a prominent radiator grille housing the MG badge, large LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, busy bumper section with sporty fog lamps, underbody protecting skid plate, red brake calipers, chunky 18-inch alloy wheels, twin exhaust pipes, horizontal LED tail lamps, etc.

It measures 4,574 mm in length, 1,876 mm in width and stands 1,685 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. In the global markets, the MG HS uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 169 PS and 250 Nm or a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 231 PS and 370 Nm. Besides the standard six-speed manual, the HS can be had with a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed DCT.

We are yet unsure if the all-wheel-drive system will be offered in India or not. The British manufacturer is preparing to introduce the three-row Hector Plus as its third product for the domestic market and it could be followed by a premium MPV and the HS D-segment SUV. The interior boasts an array of driver assistive and safety features.

The cabin will be treated with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, Super Sport drive mode, contrast red and black leather seat upholstery, use of high quality premium interior materials and so on.