MG Hikes Its SUV Prices; Select Astor Variants Discontinued

MG Motor India has updated the price of a few of its SUVs, and a few variants of Astor have been removed from sale in the Indian market

With the start of a new fiscal year (FY2022-23), MG Motor India has removed a few variants of the most affordable model in its lineup – Astor. The manufacturer has stopped accepting orders for the ‘Style’ and ‘Super’ trim levels of this SUV. The prices of other variants of MG Astor haven’t changed, but the base price has increased.

Consequently, MG Astor is now priced from Rs. 13.28 lakh to Rs. 17.73 lakh in the Indian market. This makes it the most expensive C-segment SUV in the Indian market, compared to rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc. Other than that, MG Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster have seen a significant price hike.

MG Hector has seen a uniform price increment of Rs. 20,000 across the table. It is now priced from Rs. 14.15 lakh to Rs. 19.48 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 15.69 lakh to Rs. 20.11 lakh for the diesel version. No other changes have been reported on the SUV.

Hector’s three-row version – Hector Plus – has seen a hike of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 across its range. The price of its 6-seater version ranges from Rs. 18.65 lakh to Rs. 20.25 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 19.30 lakh to Rs. 20.75 lakh for the diesel variants.

As for the 7-seater version of Hector Plus, it costs Rs. 16.16 lakh for the petrol variant, and from Rs. 16.15 lakh to Rs. 20.10 lakh for the diesel variants. MG’s flagship model – Gloster – has seen a uniform increase of Rs. 50,000 across all variants, which is the highest price hike in the brand’s range this month.

Model New Price Old Price MG Astor Rs. 13.28 lakh to Rs. 17.73 lakh Rs. 9.98 lakh to Rs. 17.73 lakh MG Hector (petrol) Rs. 14.15 lakh to Rs. 19.48 lakh Rs. 13.95 lakh to Rs. 19.28 lakh MG Hector (diesel) Rs. 15.69 lakh to Rs. 20.11 lakh Rs. 15.49 lakh to Rs. 19.91 lakh MG Hector Plus (petrol) Rs. 16.16 lakh to Rs. 20.25 lakh Rs. 15.96 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh MG Hector Plus (diesel) Rs. 16.15 lakh to Rs. 20.75 lakh Rs. 15.95 lakh to Rs. 20.50 lakh MG Gloster Rs. 31.49 lakh to Rs. 39.49 lakh Rs. 30.99 lakh to Rs. 38.99 lakh

The newly facelifted MG ZS EV has not seen a price increase this April, as it went on sale just last month. MG is working on a new EV for the Indian market, which is expected to be positioned below the ZS EV. It is scheduled to arrive by 2023, and it will be a rival to Tata Nexon EV.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi