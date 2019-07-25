MG Hector vs Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier – Comparison

MG has aggressively priced the Hector SUV against Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass; here’s how they compare in terms of price, specs and features

MG Motor India has launched its first product for the domestic market, the Hector SUV, officially with prices ranging between Rs. 12.18 lakh and Rs. 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass primarily and since the pricing is out, it makes for an interesting comparison with the two main rivals.

Specs and Transmission:

It is worth noting that all three mid-size SUVs use the same diesel engine. Tata dubbed it as Kryotec but it is essentially the same diesel powertrain sourced from FCA in a lower state of tune.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet II oil-burner pushes out 170 PS and 350 Nm in the Hector and about 3 PS more in the Compass with same torque output. The Harrier, on the other hand, develops 140 PS and 350 Nm as similar power and torque outputs are reserved for the seven-seater arriving later this year.

MG Hector Tata Harrier Jeep Compass 2.0 Litre Diesel Engine 2.0 Litre Diesel Engine 2.0 Litre Diesel Engine 170 PS 140 PS 173 PS 350 Nm 350 Nm 350 Nm 6 Speed Manual 6 Speed Manual 6 Speed Manual

Despite low on performance, the Harrier is the least fuel-efficient at 16.79 kmpl while the hector and Compass are claimed to deliver almost the same economy at 17.41 kmpl and 17.1 kmpl respectively. Tata is expected to offer a petrol engine in the Harrier early next year and thus it is ruled out in the petrol comparison. The Hector is the segment-first SUV available with a mild-hybrid petrol motor.

The 1.5-litre engine in its regular avatar is also part of the lineup effectively giving customers a couple of petrol options to choose from. It kicks out 143 PS and 250 Nm and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a DCT with 14.16 and 13.96 kmpl fuel efficiency.

Despite using a slightly smaller capacity engine, 1.4 litres inexact, the Compass pumps out 163 PS and 250 Nm – 20 PS more than the Hector. It is connected to either a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT auto.

Specs MG Hector Jeep Compass Engine 1.5 Litre Petrol Engine 1.4 Litre Petrol Engine Power 143 PS 163 PS Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6 Speed Manual/DCT 6 Speed Manual/DCT

Interestingly, the Compass is more frugal at 14.3 kmpl and 14.1 kmpl respectively despite not using a 48V mild-hybrid engine. In terms of performance, the Compass comes on top in pure numbers in petrol specification while the diesel has both the SUVs evenly matched amidst the Harrier coming shorter on power with lesser fuel economy amongst the three.

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass Features

The Hector, Harrier and Compass offer top-notch equipment without a doubt and here we have mentioned the highlighting features in each of them:

As for MG Hector, the range-topping Sharp grade features rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, 7-inch MID, four-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat, eight colour mood lighting, 360-degree view camera, 6 airbags, heated ORVMs, panoramic sunroof with anti-pinch function and sunglasses holder.

Other main equipment includes LED fog lamps, push button start/stop with Keyless entry, internet connectivity via e-SIM, TomTom navigation, Gaana pre-installed app, TPMS, remote car operation, electric tailgate, PU leather upholstery, eight-speaker Infinity Audio with subwoofer & amplifier, six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, electric parking brake in DCT, chrome-accented exterior cladding and 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

The Harrier offers dual function LED DRLs and

17-inch alloy wheels

Reverse camera

Push-button start

Climate control system

8-way adjustable driver’s seat

Power folding and adjustable wing mirrors

Automatic headlamps and wipers

Cruise control

Xenon HID projector headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Terrain response modes

Six airbags

Electronic Stability Program, ISOFIX child mountS

Hill-hold and hill-descent control

Roll-over mitigation

Corner stability control

Traction control

Hydraulic brake assist

60:40 split-folding seats,

Leatherette seats, door panels, steering wheel and gear shift knob

The 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Nine JBL speakers with an amplifier

7.0-inch digital instrument display.

The Compass, on the other hand, is retailed with multiple airbags,

ABS, EBD, stability and traction control

Disc brakes on all wheels

Power adjust and folding wing mirrors

Electronic parking brake

Front cornering fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Keyless entry and go

Push-button start/stop

Rear parking sensors

7.0-inch infotainment system with U Connect technology

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Dual-zone climate control

Rear parcel tray

LED taillamps

Rear camera

SelecTerrain 4WD system and HID headlamps.

In comparison, it is down to the MG Hector and Tata Harrier as they clearly raise above the Jeep Compass in terms of equipment being offered – barring the off-roading capability and 4WD system the latter has. The Hector’s embedded SIM connectivity providing various internet-based services including TomTom navigation, Saavn with a premium account, artificial intelligence based voice assistant, largest panoramic sunroof in its class, more than 30 i-Smart features, emergency and safety based connective technologies clearly make it a stand out in this department.

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass Price

Model Price Range (Ex-Showroom) MG Hector Rs. 12.18 – 16.88 Lakh Tata Harrier Rs. 13.01 – 16.56 Lakh Jeep Compass Rs. 15.65 – 27.60 Lakh

MG Hector is made available across four variants namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Prices for the Hector starts at Rs. 12.18 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.78 lakh for the range-topping Sharp DCT petrol – seven trims in total. The diesel variants are retailed in a price range between Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom) in just four trims.

Due to the recent price hike of Rs. 30,755, Tata Harrier, offered in fewest trims comparatively, has its base XE variant’s starting price at Rs. 13.01 lakh while the XM variant costs Rs. 14.06 lakh, the XT is quoted with a price of Rs. 15.26 lakh and the top-of-the-line XZ at Rs. 16.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The entry-level Sport 1.4 petrol of the Jeep Compass costs Rs. 15.65 lakh while the top-spec petrol is priced at Rs. 21.68 lakh for the Limited Plus AT. The base diesel, Sport 2.0, is priced at Rs. 16.62 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 27.6 lakh for the Trailhawk variant while the Limited Plus 4×4 diesel costs Rs. 23.11 lakh. The top-spec 2WD diesel Compass is the Limited Plus at Rs. 21.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

MG has diligently priced the Hector as it not only trumps the Harrier and Compass by a huge margin with several new features but the segment-leading Hyundai Creta as well – particularly its top-spec variants. Moreover, it can be had with a subscription scheme and 5-year/unlimited km warranty package enabling more flexibility for the customer.

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass – Verdict

In the mid-size SUV segment, looks are subjective as the Hector, Harrier and Compass stand out in their own right. But all other factors do matter and on paper, the Hector really comes alive in this respect. It is lucratively priced against Harrier and Compass and is stuffed with several segment-first features and connectivity as we have mentioned above.

With all three SUVs using the same diesel engine, it will be down to how well they drive to differentiate them in terms of dynamism and handling. The Compass’ high off-roading capability and the four-wheel-drive system put it a step above MG Hector but both the characteristics come at a hefty price as the Trailhawk costs nearly Rs. 11 lakh more than the top-spec Hector.

Overall, the Hector appears the top bloke here but it will be down to how well they manage customers and set the brand image in its first phase of operations.