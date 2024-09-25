MG Hector Snowstorm & Astor Blackstorm Launched From Rs. 13.44 Lakh

MG Hector Snowstorm is available in five-, six-, and seven-seater variants and both editions get visual and interior enhancements

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the Hector Snowstorm and the 2024 Limited Edition Astor Blackstorm. The Hector Snowstorm is available in five-, six-, and seven-seater variants, with pricing starting at Rs. 21,52,800 (ex-showroom). The Astor Blackstorm 2024 Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 13,44,800 (ex-showroom).

The Hector Snowstorm features a two-tone exterior with a white exterior shade complemented by a black roof. Dark chrome accents are prominently displayed throughout, including the brand logo and Hector emblem. It sports an Argyle-inspired diamond mesh front grille with a dark chrome surround, along with front and rear bumper garnishes. Additional elements like piano black roof rails, smoked black tail lamps, dark chrome tailgate garnish, body side moulding, and piano black headlamp bezels further enhance its aesthetic.

It also gets black highlights including sporty 18-inch all-black alloy wheels with red callipers and dark chrome inserts on the outside door handles. The special Snowstorm Emblem is fitted at the dealership at no extra cost. Inside, the all-black cabin features debossed front seats, complemented by gunmetal accents and grey touches on various elements such as the centre console, inside door handles, steering wheel, instrument panel, AC vent surrounds, head unit, gear knob and floor console.

Powertrain Snowstorm Variant Name Ex. Showroom (INR) 1.5L PL CVT Hector Snowstorm CVT 21,52,800 2.0L DSL MT Hector Snowstorm DSL 6MT 22,23,800 1.5L PL CVT Hector Plus 7 Snowstorm CVT 22,28,800 2.0L DSL MT Hector Plus 7 Snowstorm DSL 6MT 22,81,800 2.0L DSL MT Hector Plus 6 Snowstorm DSL 6MT 22,99,800

The Hector Snowstorm’s equipment list includes a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a dual-pane sunroof, Snowstorm debossing on the front headrests, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additionally, it comes with an accessory package featuring a red insert for the fog lamp, an ORVM protector with a red accent, and a red tailgate garnish.

Speaking on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The SNOWSTORM edition signifies Hector’s five years of successful journey in India. While Astor BLACKSTORM showcases our dedication to crafting distinctive and refined driving experiences and choose from the range of India’s most advanced SUV in its class.”

The Astor Blackstorm features a black theme with a black honeycomb pattern grille, black-finished headlamps, bumpers, and alloy wheels accented by red front brake callipers. It also includes a glossy black door garnish, black side door cladding, black roof rails, a Blackstorm emblem on both front fenders, and a black lower rear bumper.

The interior gains black seat upholstery with contrast red stitches, Black Storm Red embroidery on the front seat headrest, sangria red-themed AC vents, all black floor console, steering wheel with red stitching and door trims with red stitches and JBL speakers. Buyers will also get personal AI assistant, digital car key, 49 safety and 80+ i-SMART features, and Level 2 ADAS.