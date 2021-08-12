MG Hector Shine Variant Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 14.51 Lakh

MG Hector Shine comes with features such as an electric sunroof, push-button start/stop, electronic parking brake, keyless entry and so on

Following the launch of the MG Gloster Savvy top-end trim with a seven-seater configuration, the British manufacturer has today announced the debut of the Hector Shine variant. The mid-size SUV has been responsible for garnering high volume sales since the brand made its market appearance back in 2019 and the range was expanded with the six- and seven-seater Plus variants as well previously capitalising on the popularity.

The Shine grade joins the existing Style, Super, Smart and Sharp and is priced at Rs. 14.51 lakh for petrol MT, Rs. 15.71 lakh for petrol CVT and Rs. 16.49 lakh for diesel MT (all prices, ex-showroom). The 2021 MG Hector Shine is positioned between the Super and Smart variants and is essentially a mid-spec trim.

It helps in expanding the range further to address a large band of customers as mid-size SUV space is the hot prospect currently. Some of the key features in the MG Hector Shine trim are an electric sunroof, push-button start/stop, electronic parking brake, keyless entry, new grey paint scheme, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

The 2021 MG Hector costs between Rs. 13.49 lakh for the entry-level petrol MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.20 lakh for the range-topping diesel manual trim. The new Shine variant is aimed at customers wanting to have a less expensive package with a decent list of features.

The MG Hector rivals Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Skoda Kushaq in the fiercely competitive segment and it received a mid-cycle update earlier this year. The Hector range is powered by three engine choices: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol develops 143 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed DCT as an option. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid makes 143 PS and 250 Nm as well and is linked with a six-speed MT. The solo 2.0-litre turbo diesel kicks out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a six-speed MT.