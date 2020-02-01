MG Hector Sales Could Impact By CORONA Virus In Feb, Speculates Company

MG Hector’s sales numbers could be significantly impacted next month due to the disruption in supply chain from Europe and China caused by Corona virus

MG Motor India Limited has released a press statement revealing the sales data for its Hector in the first month of the new year. The British manufacturer has sold 3,130 units of the mid-size SUV in January 2020 and the brand is fully committed to the BSVI transition. The company expects significant disruption in supply chain from European and Chinese/Asian suppliers due to the outbreak of Corona virus.

Thus, its sales tally in the month of February could be affected largely as the inventory is minimum courtesy of the booking backlog the brand is dealing with. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India has said that MG is working on minimising the impact on its operations and end customers and the BSVI transition will continue to happen over the next two month period.

Since its market debut in the middle of last year, the Hector’s domestic tally stands at nearly 19,000 and between October and January period, the SUV has been consistently averaging more than 3,000 units. In late 2019, MG ramped up its production to meet the demands of the customers by recruiting new personnel and adding shifts to reduce the waiting period.



At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG will be unveiling the brand new Gloster full-size SUV based on the Maxus D90 and it will compete against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X. MG says it will set the “benchmark among luxury SUVs” with class-leading features.

The SAIC-owned brand will be showcasing as many as 14 vehicles at the biennial motoring show. Chief among which the three-row Hector and a premium sedan based on Baojun RC-6 are also expected to be present along with an MPV concept.



MG recently launched its second vehicle for India as the ZS EV romped onto the scenes with a highly encouraging level of initial bookings. MG is aiming to expand its domestic sales network to 250 dealerships from nearly 200 centres by the end of next month.