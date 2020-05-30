MG Hector Plus Spotted Testing Again; Launch In The Coming Months

MG Hector Plus three-row SUV will be launched in the coming months to rival upcoming Tata Gravitas and second-gen Mahindra XUV500

MG Motor India made its presence felt domestically with the launch of the Hector in 2019. The mid-size SUV has had notable advantages over the rivals upon its arrival and its premium appeal is certainly one of them. It did help in scaling up the competition in the segment as along with the Kia Seltos, the Hector has changed the raised the bar.

The 10.4-inch portrait-styled touchscreen infotainment system, Artificial Intelligence based voice assist and internet connectivity features are some of the highlights in the MG Hector. The Hector based on Baojun 530 is a five-seater model and since it is based on a Chinese SUV, MG is exploiting its proportions to bring up a new variant with increased practicality.

The SAIC-owned brand is certainly working on strengthening its SUV portfolio and the all-electric ZS EV has received good response as well. Next up, MG will launch the Hector Plus, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida this past February and it will go on sale in the early parts of the second half of this calendar year.

Ahead of its arrival, the Hector Plus has been spotted near MG’s production facility in Halol on the Vadodara-Halol highway wearing camouflage. The three-row SUV features two individual captain seats and armrest for the second row, and it could be offered with a seven-seater option as well to give customers a wide buying choice.

The MG Hector Plus does come with cosmetic updates compared to its five-seater sibling. The exterior comprises of updated LED Daytime Running Light and tail end, restyled front grille and bumper, blackened headlamps and new boot structure. Moreover, the wheelbase length of the Hector Plus remains identical to the five-seater Hector.

It will compete against Tata Gravitas, second-generation Mahindra XUV500 launching next year and forthcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seater. It will derive power from 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options. Following the Hector Plus, MG will likely introduce the full-size Gloster and RC6 premium sedan.