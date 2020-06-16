MG Hector Plus Production Commences, India Launch Next Month

The Hector Plus is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre FCA-sourced diesel powertrains as the five-seat Hector

MG Motor India has officially commenced the production of its third offering in the Indian market, i.e. the Hector Plus. The said car is based on the Hector SUV, but gets an additional row of seats over the donor car, and was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year.

The first MG Hector Plus has officially rolled out of the MG Motor plant located in Halol, Gujarat. The three-row Hector Plus shares its 2,750 mm wheelbase with the regular five-seat Hector, which is pretty long enough and hence, MG decided to make use of it to spawn a three-row version of the car.

For now, MG will only be launching the Hector Plus with a six-seat format, with captain seats in the middle row. In terms of design, the three-row SUV is separated from the Hector with its redesigned bumpers on both ends, a new front radiator grille, revamped headlamps, new taillight design as well as revised skid plates.

The Hector Plus is expected to be offered with the same powertrains as the Hector. With that being said, the Hector is currently offered with a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 143 PS/250 Nm; a mild-hybrid version of the same engine; as well as a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet oil burner that also performs duties on the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier.

The diesel motor puts out 170 PS of max power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on the Hector Plus will likely include a six-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional DCT auto (petrol only), just like the five-seat Hector. MG Motor India President & Managing Director, Rajeev Chaba confirmed that the company will be launching the Hector Plus in the second week of July.

As of now, the MG Hector is retailed at a starting price of Rs 12.73 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Hector Plus could be introduced at a premium of around Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over that. While the car will reportedly rival the Toyota Innova Crysta, it will soon get a direct competitor in the form of the Tata Gravitas.