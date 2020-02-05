MG Hector Plus Launching Today, Gets 3 Rows Of Seats – Spied

3-row version of the MG’s popular SUV ‘Hector’ will launch at Auto Expo 2020 today as ‘Hector Plus’, to rival XUV500

Launched last year, the MG Hector has been quick to become a force to reckon with. The Chinese-origin SUV is based on the Baojun 530 and has impressed many with its large size portrait-style touchscreen infotainment, spacious interior and a world-class diesel engine. However, soon, the SUV will add another feather in its cap by offering a six-seater layout through a new variant that is called MG Hector Plus.

The new SUV will be launched at the Auto Expo 2020 later today and we got the exclusive spy shots hours before its India debut. Basically, the MG Hector Plus will be to the regular model what the Gravitas will be to the Hector. What this means is that the new addition to the company’s portfolio will have a three-seater layout. All the three rows will have two captain seats.

Also, there are good chances that the MG Hector Plus would be available with more paint options than the 5-seater version. A test mule of the upcoming model has already been spied sporting a blue paint shade. Also, the captain seats in the middle row will have an armrest each. The interior will also get new upholstery and trim change to differentiate itself from the 5-seater sibling.

Visual updated carried by the MG Hector Plus on the outside will include restyled LED DRLs, additional chrome trim, new taillamp inserts and a new set of bumpers. The rear-end will even get faux dual exhaust pipes. Also, the new model will be longer than its 5-seater sibling in order to accommodate three rows of seats. The overall length of the SUV is 40 mm higher than that of the Hector.

Powering the MG Hector Plus will be BSVI-compliant versions of the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options of the Hector. Even the transmission options will be the same. As you must have guessed already, the MG Hector Plus will go on to rival the Tata Gravitas and the second generation Mahindra XUV500.

MG Hector Plus will become the third new product from the company. Recently, the manufacturer forayed into the EV market of the country wit the launch of the ZS EV. Also, other than the bigger version of the Hector, the company will launch a rebadged version of the Maxus D90 to take the fight straight to models like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.