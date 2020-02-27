MG Hector Plus India Launch Only After July 2020

MG Hector Plus is the six-seater variant of the standard Hector and it will go on sale later this year to rival Tata Gravitas and new-gen Mahindra XUV500

MG Motor India has made a strong impact in the domestic market thanks to the Hector SUV. Ever since it went on sale in the middle of last year, the Hector has been well-received among customers for its packed features and the internet-based connectivity technologies with the 10.4-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system being at the center of action.

Carrying the momentum, the British manufacturer introduced its second SUV for India, as the ZS EV rolled in with a good initial response. More than 2,100 units of the ZS EV were booked in no time and it continues to be a thriving prospect for the SAIC-owned brand. MG has already made it clear that it is focussing on expanding its SUV range in India.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG debuted the Hector Plus – the six-seater variant of the regular Hector. It created quite a buzz when it was spied testing on Indian roads and did not disappoint upon greeting the show-goers in Greater Noida. The three-row SUV aims to give its owners a more lounge-like experience with two individual captain seats and armrest for the second row.

The MG Hector Plus will directly rival the Tata Gravitas, which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the second generation Mahindra XUV500 should be around later this year as well judging by its close-to-production status of the test prototypes. The Hector Plus will likely go on sale only after July 2020.

Additionally, the Gloster full-sized premium SUV is also in the pipeline while the RC6 sedan’s arrival is expected sometime next year. As for the exterior, the Hector Plus comes with redesigned LED Daytime Running Lights, updated tail section, and other notable cosmetic updates.

The features list will mimic its standard five-seater sibling along with addition of new equipment and a seven-seater variant will also likely accompany it to offer more convenience and practicality. It will be powered by 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and 2.0-litre FCA sourced diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.