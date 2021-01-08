MG Hector Plus 7-Seater Vs Toyota Innova Crysta – Spec Comparison

The Hector Plus was originally introduced with a six-seat setup, but now, MG Motor has finally launched a seven-seat version of the SUV as well

Along with the Hector facelift, MG Motor recently introduced a seven-seat version of the Hector Plus, which was only available with a six-seat layout until now. With the three-row version of the car, MG aims to give competition to the Toyota Innova Crysta, which recently received a mid-life refresh itself.

However, it should be noted that the Toyota Innova Crysta has been one of the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market for as long as we can remember, and challenging it isn’t going to be easy for the MG SUV. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the MG Hector Plus 7-seater and the Toyota Innova Crysta 7-seater, take a look –

Dimensions

The MG Hector Plus has a length of 4720 mm, a width of 1835 mm, a height of 1760 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2750 mm. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift measures 4735 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, stands 1795 mm tall and has a 2750 mm long wheelbase.

Car MG Hector Plus Toyota Innova Crysta Length 4720 mm 4735 mm Width 1835 mm 1830 mm Height 1760 mm 1795 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2750 mm

This means that the Toyota Innova Crysta is 15 mm longer, 35 mm taller than the MG Hecotr Plus, while the latter is 5 mm wider than the Toyota MPV.

Engine specs

The Toyota Innova Crysta can be had with either a 2.7-litre petrol engine, or a 2.4-litre oil burner. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm. The transmission options on both the powertrains include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

Car MG Hector Plus Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.4-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 170 PS 150 PS Torque 350 Nm 343 Nm (MT)

360 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus can be had with either 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 143 PS/240 Nm; a 48V mild-hybrid version of the same powertrain; or an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all the powertrains, while a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic is also offered with the petrol powertrain.

Car MG Hector Plus Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol 2.7-litre 4-cyl petrol Power 143 PS 166 PS Torque 250 Nm 245 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, DCT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

On the feature front, the new MG Hector Plus 7-Seater gets a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate with Smart Swipe feature, 8-colour ambient lighting auto-LED headlamps with DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps, an electric parking brake (DCT only), a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable front seats and much more!

The Toyota Innova Crysta’s equipment list consists of leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, along with a new Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Safety

On the safety front, the MG Hector Plus 7-seater gets ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program, heated ORVMs, Hill Hold Control, rear disc brakes, Traction Control System and so on.

The safety features on offer with the Innova Crysta include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front rear parking sensors, Hill-start Assist, Electronic Stability Program and automatic headlights.

Price

MG has priced the new Hector Plus 7-seater between Rs 13.34 – 18.32 lakh. On the other hand, Toyota has priced the Innova Crysta facelift at a base price of Rs 16.26 lakh, which goes up to Rs 24.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

Comparison Verdict

The Toyota Innova Crysta has a very strong foothold in the Indian market, and is known as one of the best people movers in the country. With no direct rival, the Innova Crysta enjoys dominance in its segment and isn’t bothered by other similarly priced cars. That being said, the MG Hector Plus 7-seater now poses some threat to the Toyota MPV considering the fact that it is loaded up to the brim with features, has powerful engines and is also much more affordable as compared to the Innova.