The six-seater MG Hector Plus will soon get a 4×4 option, along with autonomous driver assists, on both the petrol and diesel variants

The MG Hector Plus was launched in India earlier this year, back in July. This 6-seater SUV/MPV has managed to rake in decent sales since. Now, we’ve received word that MG Motors will be adding a 4×4 option to the Hector Plus, along with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), on a new ‘Savvy’ trim level.

The Savvy trim will be positioned above the ‘Sharp’ variant, and become the new top-spec trim. It will feature the same autonomous driver aids that debuted on the company’s flagship of the Indian market, the Gloster. This includes front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, radar-based dynamic cruise control, blind-spot monitoring system, automatic parking, and a few other features.

The new top trim of the Hector Plus will continue to have a 10.4-inch infotainment system, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with MG’s connected car system. Other features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, power-operated front seats, heated ORVMs, gesture-operated tailgate, ambient cabin lighting, etc.

ADAS will be a segment-first feature on the MG Hector Plus; the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also expected to offer autonomous driver assists as well, when it arrives later next year. The XUV500 will also offer 4×4 drivetrain on its higher variants, just like the Hector Plus. Other safety features on the MG include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold assist.

The 4×4 system and ADAS will be offered on both the petrol and diesel variants. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which can generate 143 HP and 240 Nm, and is available with an optional 48V mild-hybrid system. The diesel mill is a 2.0-litre unit, which develops 170 HP and 350 Nm.

The Savvy trim of the Hector Plus is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the Sharp trim. Currently, the vehicle is priced from Rs. 13.73 lakh to Rs. 18.68 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). MG Motors will also launch a 7-seater version of the Hector Plus, confirmed for arrival in January 2021, which might also get these features.