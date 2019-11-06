MG Hector Outsells Harrier, Compass, XUV500, Duster In October 2019

MG Hector has outsold some of the established models in the segment including Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500

MG Motor India Limited recently announced that the Hector has gone past 38,000 bookings in India and the October 2019 monthly tally stood at 3,536 units. The British brand was launched in June with good initial response as the bookings soared in no time leading to MG stopping the reservations temporarily the following month.

The company re-commenced the bookings in September 2019 while the pricing was increased by up to Rs. 40,000. To meet the customer requirements, MG is starting the second shift at its manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat and the Hector has already been sold out till February 2020.

The Hector and Seltos have made an eye-popping impact in the mid-size SUV segment and they have certainly eaten into the volumes of their competitors. The Seltos was the most sold SUV in the country in October 2019 and beat Hyundai Creta while the MG Hector did endure a good tally with MoM growth of 35%.

Mid-Size SUVs October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales MG Hector 3,536 – Mahindra XUV500 1,378 2,156 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1,356 3,317 Tata Harrier 1,258 – Jeep Compass 854 1,150 Renault Duster 622 750 Nissan Kicks 313 –

Amidst delivering more than 700 units of the Hector on Dhanteras, MG Motor managed to outsell some of its key rivals including the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. The Hector garnered a total nearly 2,200 units more than the Mahindra XUV500. When compared to Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, the five-seater posted 2,180 units more last month.

The Hector registered nearly thrice as much sales as the Tata Harrier while the volume numbers of the Jeep Compass, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks were down to well below four digits. The Baojun 530 based SUV is priced between Rs. 12.48 lakh and Rs. 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market.

It is retailed with a 1.5-litre turbocharged 48V mild-hybrid petrol making 143 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque while the 2.0-litre diesel develops 170 PS and 350 Nm. The major highlight of the interior is the vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with AI-based voice assistance.