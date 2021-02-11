MG Hector & Hector Plus Receive Yet Another Price Hike – Details

Both the MG Hector and Hector Plus are offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 143 PS/250 Nm and a 2.0-litre oil burner producing 170 PS and 350 Nm

MG Motor entered the Indian market in mid-2019 with the Hector mid-size SUV as its first offering for the country. The MG Hector went on to set new benchmarks in the segment, and the car recently received a mid-life facelift that brought along some new features as well as some visual changes.

The facelift also resulted in a price hike being introduced for the car last month. Now, MG Motor India has announced another price revision for its Hector and Hector Plus, keeping in mind the adverse exchange rate, and the rising input costs. We have compiled the updated price list of the MG Hector and Hector Plus as of February 4, 2021.

The petrol variants of the MG Hector were previously priced between Rs 12.90 lakh and Rs 18.20 lakh, however, the prices have been increased by Rs 9,000 – 10,000 for almost all variants. The entry-level Style MT trim still costs Rs 12.90 lakh, while the top-end Sharp DCT Dual Tone variant will now be retailed at Rs 18.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The prices of the MG Hector diesel variants have also received a similar price hike, and while the prices of the Style and Super trims remain the same, rest of the variants have received an increase in the price by Rs 10,000. The diesel-powered MG Hector is now priced from Rs 14.21 lakh to Rs 18.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

MG Hector Petrol New Price* Old Price* Style MT Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh Super MT Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh Super MT Hybrid Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh Smart MT Hybrid Rs 15.75 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh Smart DCT Rs 16.52 lakh Rs 16.42 lakh Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.10 lakh Rs 17 lakh Sharp MT Hybrid DT Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Sharp DCT Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 18 lakh Sharp DCT DT Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.20 lakh MG Hector Diesel Style MT Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh Super MT Rs 15.31 lakh Rs 15.31 lakh Smart MT Rs 17.02 lakh Rs 16.92 lakh Sharp MT Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh Sharp MT DT Rs 18.63 lakh Rs 18.53 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The MG Hector Plus 6-seater petrol variants were previously priced from Rs 17.12 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, however, the prices have been hiked by Rs 10,000 across all variants, which means that the petrol-powered 6-seater version of the SUV will now be retailed at a base price of Rs 17.22 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 19.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The prices of 7-seat version of the MG Hector Plus petrol remain unchanged.

MG Hector Plus 6-seater Petrol New Price* Old Price* Smart DCT Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 17.12 lakh Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 17.75 lakh Sharp DCT Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 18.80 lakh Sharp DCT DT Rs 19.10 lakh Rs 19 lakh MG Hector Plus 7-seater Petrol Style MT Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 13.35 lakh Super MT Hybrid Rs 14.85 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh MG Hector Plus 6-seater Diesel Super MT Rs 16 lakh Rs 16 lakh Smart MT Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh Sharp MT Rs 19.23 lakh Rs 19.13 lakh Sharp MT DT Rs 19.43 lakh Rs 19.33 lakh MG Hector Plus 7-seater Diesel Style MT Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 14.66 lakh Super MT Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 15.76 lakh Smart MT Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh Select MT Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The diesel-powered Hector Plus 6-seater has also received a Rs 10,000 price hike across almost all variants. While the base Super MT variant continues to be priced at Rs 16 lakh, the top-end variant will now set you back by Rs 19.43 lakh. On the other hand, the 7-seater MG Hector Plus diesel has now been priced between Rs 14.66 lakh – Rs 18.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).