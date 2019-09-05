MG Hector Gets All-black Theme Modifications; Looks Extremely SPORTY

MG Hector has become quite popular in the Indian market soon after its launch with is a massive waiting period, over 25,000 bookings received

MG Motors launched the all-new Hector in the Indian market earlier this year. Hector has become extremely popular and has attracted a lot of customers. MG Motors officially announced that they had crossed the 5,000 production unit mark. Customers all over India have started receiving the MG Hector, and several vehicles can be spotted on the roads too.

Even though the MG Hector takes on the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Harrier, the size of the car is as much as the Toyota Fortuner, which makes it quite intimidating on the roads. Well, here is MG Hector, which will ensure that it does not go unnoticed in the streets.

MG Hector is one of the few cars that come in black colour in the Indian market from the factory. However, MG Hector gets a bucketload of chrome bits and contrasting colour. However, this MG Hector seen in the pictures and the video gets the all-black colour, which applies to the bumper, diffuser and the side skirts.

The stock grille of the vehicle, which gets a lot of chrome, has been masked with all-black colour. At the rear, the same all-black treatment has been given to the vehicle. Apart from the visual changes, the owner has also upgraded to new 17-inch multispoke alloy wheels. The stock MG Hector comes with 17-inch wheels too, but the tyre size is quite thin, which makes the vehicle look under tyred. The stock disc brakes of the car have been coloured in yellow. Overall, this MG Hector seems extremely good and sportier than the stock version of the vehicle.

The MG Hector comes with quite a few segment-first features including an AI-enabled 10.25-inch vertically-mounted touchscreen, which can control close to 100 functions in the car through voice commands. The MG Hector’s base variant costs Rs 12.18 lakh, ex-showroom and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.