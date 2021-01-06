MG Hector Facelift, Hector Plus 7 Seat To Launch In India Tomorrow

The MG Hector facelift will retain its rivalry with the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass as well as the slightly affordable Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks

MG Motor entered the Indian market in mid-2019 with the launch of the Hector mid-size SUV – a car that went on to set new benchmarks in the segment. Following the Hector’s launch, MG has continued to launch a range of cars in the market across different segments in the one and a half years since its entry in the country.

However, MG has already readied a mid-life facelift for its first offering, the Hector. MG will be launching the Hector facelift in India tomorrow, i.e. January 7, 2021. Undisguised spy shots of the updated SUV suggest that it will feature some noteworthy changes, while carry over the overall design.

The cosmetic changes on the outside include a redesigned front grille and new 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels that are larger than the pre-facelift model’s 17 inchers, which honestly did feel a tad bit too small for a car its size. On the inside, the pre-facelift Hector’s all-black theme makes way for a new dual-tone one which will make the cabin feel even more airier.

The overall cabin layout is expected to be retained, however, the SUV could pack in some additional features to lure in more buyers. Powering the car will be the same set of powertrains that include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 143 PS/240 Nm; a 48V mild-hybrid version of the same powertrain; as well as a FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque.

A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all the powertrains, while a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic is also offered with the turbo petrol engine. MG currently retails the pre-facelift Hector at a starting price of Rs 12.83 lakh, which goes up to Rs 18.08 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, the facelifted model could result in a slight bump in price.

The MG Hector facelift will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, as well as the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks. Along with Hector facelift, MG will also launch the 7-seat version of Hector Plus.