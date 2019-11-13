MG’s first offering for the Indian market, the Hector continues to outperform all its competitors in the mid-size SUV segment

The month of October saw a growth in all of the SUVs in the mid-size segment. The offers and discounts during the festive period helped the industry get back on track last month, and we witnessed a growth in all SUVs in the mid-size segment.

The MG Hector, which was launched in July this year, has outsold all its chief rivals including Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass continually every month.

MG managed to ship 3,536 units of the Hector in the month of October 2019, which is 928 units more than what the brand sold in September, and has resulted in a 35.58% MoM growth.

The Mahindra XUV 500 came the closest to the MG Hector in the segment, but Mahindra could only sell 1,378 units of the seven-seat SUV last month. Although the car sold 258 additional units as compared to September 2019, the Indian SUV has seen a YoY de-growth by 36% as Mahindra shipped 2,156 XUV 500s in October last year.

SUVs Sales 1. MG Hector 3,536 2. Mahindra XUV 500 1,378 3. Tata Harrier 1,258 4. Jeep Compass 854

The Tata Harrier secured the third spot, just behind the XUV 500. Tata sold a total of 1,258 units of the Harrier in the month of October, which means it saw a MoM growth of 33.68% as Tata could only sell 941 units in September 2019.

The only mid-size SUV with a three-digit sale was the Jeep Compass, which sold just 854 units last month. The compass saw a YoY decline of 26% in terms of sales, as compared to the same month last year.

The MG Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged 48V mild-hybrid engine that churns out 143 PS of peak power and 250 Nm peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission along with an optional 6-speed DCT, and a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel unit that makes 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque and comes with 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.