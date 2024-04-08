MG Hector Blackstorm Partially Revealed, Launch On April 10

MG Hector Blackstorm gets a black exterior theme with contrast red touches; will join Gloster and Astor Blackstorm editions within the lineup

MG Motor India introduced the Blackstorm edition of the Gloster midway through last year while the Astor Blackstorm edition made its debut in September 2023. Now, the British manufacturer has partially revealed the Hector Blackstorm ahead of its market launch on April 10, 2024. It caters to the growing demand for special editions with dark aesthetics in the midsize SUV space.

In a similar fashion to the MG Gloster and Astor Blackstorm editions, the Hector Blackstorm comes with a host of visual updates to differentiate itself from the standard model. The official image shows the presence of a black exterior paint scheme, complemented by contrasting red touches on the wing mirrors, headlamp covering, etc.

You could also see a dark chromed front grille section with smoked-out headlamps while the LED tail lamps will also have a smoked finish. The dark finish can also be found on the headlight surrounds and a Blackstorm badge is located just above the front fender. Other highlights will include 18-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers and red accents on the sides and rear.

The interior will also carry a black theme and contrast red inserts and stitching will also be present. The features list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system, red ambient lighting, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, black upholstery, adjustable headrests, connected tech, Sangria red-themed AC Vents, black leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and an all-black floor console amongst others.

With no performance changes, the MG Hector Blackstorm will continue to use the 1.5L four-cylinder petrol and the 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engines. The former produces a maximum power output of 143 PS and 250 Nm while the latter makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.

The joint venture between JSW and MG Motor India has already confirmed that one new car every three to six months starting this festive season will be launched in India. The facelifted Gloster is currently being tested and a brand new EV is expected to arrive in late 2024 as well.