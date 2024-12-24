MG Hector & Astor Now Available With 0 Down Payment Scheme, Rs. 50K Accessory Funding

MG Hector and Astor SUVs are now sold with a zero down payment scheme along with extended loan tenures of up to seven years

JSW MG Motor India has introduced a limited-period zero down payment scheme for its SUVs, the MG Astor and MG Hector, valid until December 31, 2024. Under this offer, customers can access up to 100% on-road price funding, removing the need for any upfront payment. This comprehensive financing package is made available through the brand’s authorised finance partners.

Designed to enhance affordability, the scheme includes extended loan tenures of up to seven years and additional benefits like funding for accessories, extended warranty, and an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). Buyers will also enjoy a waiver on processing fees.

The MG Astor is offered with ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and an auto-dimming IRVM. The i-SMART 2.0 system comprises over 80 connected features. A standout addition is the JIO Voice Recognition system which supports advanced voice commands for checking the weather, cricket scores, news updates, and more.

Its anti-theft functionality with a digital key provides added security, even in areas without network coverage. MG entered India with the launch of the Hector back in 2019 and just like the Astor midsize SUV, it is also packed with features and the latest technologies. It gets a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment screen, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) at Level 2 autonomy.

The Hector also comes with features like a digital Bluetooth key with a sharing function, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and over 75 connected car features powered by the i-SMART technology. It’s available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, starting at a price tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The zero down payment scheme makes the MG Astor and Hector attractive propositions for prospective buyers seeking comprehensive financing solutions. Besides eliminating the need for an upfront payment and offering extended financial support, the funding options for accessories and AMC make long-term ownership a more cost-effective offering on paper.