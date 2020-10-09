MG Gloster Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour – Price Comparison

Apart from the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, the new MG Gloster also puts up against the likes of the Mahindra Alturas G4, VW Tiguan AllSpace etc

After originally revealing a new three-row premium SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, MG Motor India has finally launched the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rivaling Gloster in the Indian market after eight months. This full-size body-on-frame SUV offering seems to be superior as compared to its current counterparts in terms of pretty much every aspect we can think of.

The Gloster packs in class-leading features and safety tech, is the largest in size, gets the most powerful engine in its segment, and is also priced aggressively. However, how well does it fare against its biggest rivals as far as price is concerned?

Here is a variant-wise price comparison between the newly launched MG Gloster and its direct competitors Toyota Fortuner as well as the Ford Endeavour to see if the new entrant has what it takes to shake the segment that has largely been dominated by these two SUVs. Take a read to know more –

MG Gloster 2.0-litre turbo diesel Toyota Fortuner 2.8-litre turbo diesel Ford Endeavour 2.0-litre turbo diesel Super 7-seater – Rs 28.98 lakh 2WD MT – Rs 30.67 lakh Titanium 4X2 AT – Rs 29.99 lakh Smart 6-seater – Rs 30.98 lakh 2WD AT – Rs 32.53 lakh Titanium Plus 4X2 AT – Rs 32.75 lakh Sharp 7-seater – Rs 33.68 lakh 4WD MT – Rs 32.64 lakh Titanium Plus 4X4 AT – Rs 34.45 lakh Sharp 6-seater – Rs 33.98 lakh 4WD AT – Rs 34.43 lakh Sport Edition – Rs 35.10 lakh Savvy 6-seater – Rs 35.38 lakh TRD AT – Rs 34.98 lakh TRD 4X4 AT – Rs 36.88 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The MG Gloster is being offered with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engines, and the SUV gets two seating options – 6-seater and 7-seater. The pricing for the former starts from Rs 28.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 30.98 lakh, while the latter starts from Rs 33.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 35.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner petrol is priced between Rs 28.66 lakh and Rs 30.25 lakh, while the diesel-powered Fortuner retails from Rs 30.67 lakh to Rs 36.88 lakh. Ford offers the Endeavour with a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine, and the SUV is currently priced from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 35.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).