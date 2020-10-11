MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Mahindra Alturas G4, the newly launched MG Gloster will also have to put up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, VW Tiguan AllSpace etc

After revealing a new full-size SUV at this year’s Auto Expo, MG Motor India finally launched the ‘Gloster’ in the Indian market after almost eight months. While MG’s new full-size body-on-frame SUV offering seems to be superior as compared to its current rivals on paper, it is yet to prove its worth in the market.

While the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour have largely dominated the segment so far, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is the only body-on-frame SUV that comes close. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4, take a read to know more about these two –

MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 Dimensions:

In terms of size, the MG Gloster measures 4985 mm in length, 1926 mm in width, stands 1867 mm tall and has a 2950 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Mahindra Alturas G4 has a length of 4850 mm, a width of 1960 mm, a height of 1845 mm and a 2865 mm long wheelbase.

Car MG Gloster Mahindra Alturas G4 Length 4985 mm 4850 mm Width 1926 mm 1960 mm Height 1867 mm 1845 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm 2865 mm

This means that the MG Gloster is 135 mm longer, 22 mm taller and has a 85 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Mahindra Alturas G4. However, the latter is 34 mm wider than the new Gloster.

MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 Powertrains:

Powering the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is being offered in two different states of tune. In its lower configuration, the engine belts out 163 PS power and 375 Nm torque, while the higher configuration sees the peak power and torque go up to 218 PS and 480 Nm respectively. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

Car MG Gloster Mahindra Alturas G4 Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 163 PS / 218 PS 180 PS Torque 375 Nm / 480 Nm 420 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 7-speed AT

The Mahindra Alturas G4 on the other hand, gets a sole 2157 cc oil burner that generates 180 PS power and 420 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed AT, which has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. Both the SUVs get an optional 4WD configuration, however, the Gloster misses out on a low-range gearbox.

MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 Features:

In typical MG fashion, the Gloster has been packed up to the brim with features like premium leather seat upholstery, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with massage, memory, ventilation and heating functions for the driver, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 12 speakers, a wireless charging pad and so on.

The feature list of the Alturas G4 consists of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, dual-zone auto climate control, a powered tailgate, front ventilated seats, quilted nappa leather interiors, heated wing mirrors, 3D around view camera and an electric sunroof.

MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 Safety:

The MG Gloster is one step ahead of its rivals as far as safety is concerned. It gets dual front, side & full length curtain airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll Movement Intervention, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ABS and EBD with Brake Assist and Electro-mechanical Differential Lock.

The Gloster also gets a range of ADAS safety features (Level 1-Autonomous Tech) like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Driver Fatigue Reminder System; all of which are first in class.

On the safety front, Mahindra has packed the Alturas G4 with ABS with EBD, 9 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Active Rollover Protection, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist System, Emergency Stop Signal, Traction Control System and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also available.

MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 Price:

The pricing for the MG Gloster starts from Rs 28.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 30.98 lakh for the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel variants start from Rs 33.68 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 35.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 in just two variants, 4×2 AT and 4×4 AT, which have been priced at Rs 28.72 lakh and Rs 31.72 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

MG Gloster Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 Comparison Verdict:

The MG Gloster has become one of the most feature-rich cars in the segment, and gets tons of first-in-class safety tech that is absent in even much more expensive cars. What further helps the Gloster build its case is the range of variants to choose from, depending on your needs.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is slightly more affordable than the top-end variants of the Gloster, but misses out on a lot of tech and gets a slightly inferior engine as compared to the latter. However, what it does get is a low-range gearbox which is essential for off-roading.