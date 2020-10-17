MG Gloster Vs Ford Endeavour – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Ford Endeavour, the new MG Gloster also goes on to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace etc

MG Motor India recently launched the ‘Gloster’ in the Indian market, which has become the carmaker’s fourth product in the country after the Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus. On paper, the Gloster seems to be a much superior car as compared to all of its rivals. However, most of the premium SUVs in the country already have a strong foothold in the segment, and it could be tough for the Gloster to match their level initially.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new MG Gloster and the Ford Endeavour, take a read to know more about these two –

Dimensions

Talking about size, the MG Gloster has a length of 4985 mm, a width of 1926 mm, stands 1867 mm tall and gets a 2950 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Ford Endeavour is 4903 mm long, 1869 mm wide, 1937 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2850 mm.

Car MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Length 4985 mm 4795 mm Width 1926 mm 1869 mm Height 1867 mm 1837 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm 2850 mm

This means that the MG Gloster is bigger than the Ford Endeavour in each and every dimension. The former is 82 mm longer, 57 mm wider, 30 mm taller and has a 100 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

The MG Gloster draws power from a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is available in two different states of tune. In its lower configuration, the engine produces 163 PS of max power and 375 Nm of peak torque, while the higher configuration sees the power and torque figures climb up to 218 PS and 480 Nm respectively. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard.

Car MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 163 PS / 218 PS 170 PS Torque 375 Nm / 480 Nm 420 Nm Transmission 8-speed auto 10-speed auto

The Ford Endeavour also makes use of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, however, it is rated at 170 PS/420 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Both the SUVs get an optional four-wheel drive setup on the higher variants.

Features

Just like all other MG cars currently on sale in India, the Gloster packs class-leading features as well. Its equipment list consists of a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with massage, memory, ventilation and heating functions for the driver, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 12 speakers, connected-car tech, a wireless charging pad, handsfree tailgate with kick gesture, PM 2.5 filter, 3-zone auto climate control and so on.

On the other hand, Ford has equipped the Endeavour with an 8-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, premium leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, handsfree power liftgate with anti-pinch sensor, dual-zone auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, semi-auto parallel park assist and much more.

Safety

The Gloster has been packed up to the brim with safety tech, since it gets Level 1-Autonomous Tech with ADAS features like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Driver Fatigue Reminder System.

Other safety features include dual front, side & full length curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll Movement Intervention, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ABS and EBD with Brake Assist and Electro-mechanical Differential Lock.

In comparison, Ford offers the Endeavour with dual front, side, curtain and driver knee airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control with Rollover Stability and Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter etc.

Price

The pricing for the MG Gloster starts from Rs 28.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 30.98 lakh for the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel variants, while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel trims start from Rs 33.68 lakh and go up to Rs 35.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Ford offers the Endeavour in three variants, namely Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium Plus 4×2 AT and Titanium Plus 4×4 AT, which are currently priced at Rs 29.99 lakh, Rs 32.75 lakh and Rs 34.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The MG Gloster leads in terms of size, features on offer, as well as safety tech, and also has a more powerful engine as compared to the Ford Endeavour. However, the new three-row SUV is yet to prove its worth in the segment in which the Endeavour continues to finish around the top, month in, month out.