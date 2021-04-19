Drag Race – MG Gloster 2.0L Twin Turbo vs Ford Endeavour 2.0L Turbo

We pitted the twin-turbo version of the MG Gloster against the Ford Endeavour powered by a 2.0-litre single turbo engine in a drag race and the results might surprise you!

We have recently been uploading the comprehensive comparison tests between Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster as a number of aspects are taken into account. In the latest series of tests, we pitted the Ford Endeavour against the MG Gloster in a good old fashioned drag race and we are pretty sure the results will surprise you.

To make sure we have the correct winner, multiple attempts have been conducted and the video of the Ford Endeavour powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and the MG Gloster powered by a twin-turbo diesel on a drag race can be seen below. In the domestic market, the full-sized SUV segment is one of the hotly contested with a host of models.

As the seven-seater SUVs have high ground clearance and can do off-roading, the segment has become increasingly popular for quite a while now. In the drag race, a lot of factors has to be considered including the performance numbers, acceleration and of course the kerb weight. While the full-size SUV segment is not known for sprightly models, the torque produced by them is nonetheless massive.

However, that is just a piece of the puzzle! In India, the Ford Endeavour is sold across Titanium, Titanium Plus and Sport trims, and priced from Rs. 30 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 35.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Gloster is the most recent entrant in the segment and it costs between Rs. 29.97 lakh and Rs. 35.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

It can be bought as either a six- or a seven-seater and is available across Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy trims. The all-important performance in the Ford Endeavour comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel engine kicking out a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,000 rpm.

It is linked only with a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels or all four wheels in the top-end model. The MG Gloster is offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine but in two configurations. The single turbo version puts out 163 bhp and 375 Nm. However, in our drag race, we used the twin-turbo model.

It generates 218 bhp and 480 Nm and is hooked with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission transferring power through an on-demand 4WD system with selectable drive modes. Clearly, the Gloster makes 50 bhp and 60 Nm more but does the Blue Oval have any tricks up its sleeves? Find out in the video!