MG Gloster Savvy 7-Seater With ADAS Launched At Rs. 37.28 Lakh

MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater variant is priced the same as the six-seater version and it continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine

MG Motor India has today announced the expansion of the Gloster’s range in the domestic market. The Savvy variant of the full-sized SUV has just gone on sale, priced at Rs. 37.28 lakh for the six-seater and the seven-seater versions. The launch of the new variant could help in taking the fight close to the segment-leading Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Earlier this year, Toyota introduced the facelifted Fortuner with a number of updates while the Ford Endeavour will have its third generation unveiled next year globally. Not too long ago, the BSVI compliant Isuzu MU-X entered the Indian market as well. The Gloster has the size advantage over its rivals and is aggressively priced boasting a slew of advanced technologies.

It is also the country’s first SUV to have Level 1 Autonomous capabilities courtesy of the ADAS based safety and assistive features. The British manufacturer brought in the seven-seater version of the Hector Plus earlier this year and it currently competes against Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari while the Mahindra XUV700 will join the party soon.

The seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy variant is part of the brand strengthening its SUV portfolio locally. The full-sized SUV was launched back in October 2020 in four variants namely Super, Smart, Sharp and the top-end Savvy. The seven-seater Savvy trim has everything similar to the six-seater version except for one apparent difference.

The former has a bench second row while a middle-row captain seating arrangement is offered in the latter. As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine is utilised and it produces 215 bhp maximum power and 480 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring power to the on-demand 4WD system.

Some of the key features in the MG Gloster are seven drive modes, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart connected tech, an eight-inch TFT screen, ventilated front seats, 12-speaker audio, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Auto Park Assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning system, hill hold control, hill descent control, and a lot more.