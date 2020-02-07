MG Gloster Full-Size SUV (Fortuner Rival) Unveiled – Launch This Year

By
Sahil Kukreja
-
mg gloster suv new-1

The full-size premium SUV space is set to get a new contender this year, in the form of MG Gloster

MG Motor India has officially unveiled the full-size Gloster SUV, which is basically a rebadged version of the Maxus D90 SUV sold in countries like China and Australia. Maxus is also owned by SAIC Motor, and since the Chinese automaking giant has already marked a footprint in the Indian market with the MG brand, it only makes sense to retail it under the British subsidiary as well.

The full-size body-on-frame Gloster SUV will go on sale later this year, and will be pitted against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X as well. However, with a length of 5,005 mm, a width of 1,932 mm, a height of 1,875 mm and a 2,950 mm long wheelbase, the Gloster is bigger than all its competitors.

Just like the Chinese-spec Maxus D90, the Gloster also comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, along with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel mill, which was recently introduced for the car. The petrol motor makes 224 PS of max power and 360 Nm torque, while the diesel engine produces 215 PS/480 Nm.

 

The transmission duties on the petrol-powered car are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed auto. Whereas the diesel variants are offered with either a 6-speed MT, or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

MG has loaded the Gloster with features which include a three-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, power adjustable and electrically operated driver’s seat, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and an inbuilt air purifier as well.

mg gloster suv-5

 

Upon launch later this year, the Gloster will go on to become the Chinese-owned British carmaker’s flagship SUV in India. We expect it to carry a price tag of around the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The Gloster is even bigger than Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Jeep Grand Cherokee giving it a significant advantage over the Fortuner and Endeavour. It will definitely have a 4×4 system to showcase its off-road prowess.