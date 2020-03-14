MG Gloster is the rebadged version of the Maxus D90 and it will go on sale this Diwali in the domestic market

MG Motor India made a compelling impact at the 2020 Auto Expo last month by showcasing a number of new products and concepts. Some of them are headed to India as the RC6 premium sedan and Gloster full-sized SUV will be launched. While the arrival of the Gloster is certain towards the end of this year, the RC6 could make its showroom appearance sometime in 2021.

The British manufacturer’s current portfolio has two SUVs as the Hector is accompanied by the ZS EV. The SUV range will be consolidate by the launch of the Gloster, which will act as the flagship model. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 50 lakh according to reports and is reaching dealerships this Diwali. Due to its premium nature, only about 5,000 to 6,000 units are targetted to be sold per annum.

The MG Gloster is essentially the rebadged version of the Maxus D90 and it could be locally assembled. It measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and stands 1,875 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm and 210 mm ground clearance. It has bigger dimensions than rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4.

It also has the potential to even compete against some luxury SUVs with off-roading characteristics. Build on a ladder frame chassis as the Maxus T60 pickup truck, the SUV derives power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 224 PS and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The chances of the MG Gloster using a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine generating 217 PS and 480 Nm cannot be ruled out either and is connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with 4WD as standard. It is retailed with an array of driver assistive, safety, connectivity and off-road based technologies in the Chinese market.

The equipment list boasts adaptive LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control system, eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and massage function, eight-inch MID and so on.