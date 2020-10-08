The new MG Gloster is available in 6- and 7-seater configuration, and it gets two diesel engine options

MG India has today launched the Gloster SUV in India and bookings for the vehicle had already begun last month. It is priced between Rs. 28.98 lakh and Rs. 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The full-sized SUV was first unveiled in India earlier this year, during the 2020 Auto Expo. It is a rebadged version of the Maxus D90, which is a ladder-frame luxury SUV by SIAC.

The MG Gloster is available as a 6-seater as well as a 7-seater SUV, and comes in four trim options – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Under the hood of the Gloster is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, available in two configurations. The lower trims sports a single turbocharger, and generate 163 HP and 376 Nm. The higher trims has a twin-turbocharged setup, which will have 215 HP and 480 Nm.

Transmission options are limited to one – an 8-speed torque converter automatic. On the lower trims, the SUV gets a rear-wheel-drive system, while the top trims get an on-demand four-wheel-drive system. The Gloster also offers LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Other than that, there are plenty of other premium features on offer, like push-button start/stop, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument panel (with 8-inch TFT MID), ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control system, massage seat (driver), and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart connectivity suite.

It also has level-1 autonomous functions on offer, like auto park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning system, and automatic emergency braking. In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster is quite huge; it has a length of 4985mm, a width of 1,926mm, a height of 1,867mm, and a wheelbase length of 2,950mm.

It becomes the new flagship vehicle of MG Motor India and competes against other three-row body-on-frame SUVs in the Indian market, like the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and the Mahindra Alturas G4. The introductory price range is valid till October 31, 2020 or other for the first 2,000 customers (whichever is earlier).

The prices include Rs. 50,000 for MG Shield Customisation as the four-wheel-drive SUV looks to make a big impact in the full-sized SUV space.