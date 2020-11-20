MG Gloster Deliveries Commence In India; Sold Out For The Year

MG Gloster is powered a 2.0-litre turbo and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine options, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission

MG Motor expanded its domestic SUV portfolio with the arrival of the Gloster. The current flagship SUV from the British manufacturer is offered in four variants and it can be had as either a six-seater or a seven-seater. Sold in Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy variants, the MG Gloster follows the launch of the Hector Plus and its deliveries have commenced in India.

The Gloster competes against full-sized SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Ford Endeavour. It has bigger proportions than the aforementioned rivals and is priced competitively as well in the range between Rs. 29.98 lakh and Rs. 35.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The interior sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with several connectivity features.

It also boasts of upmarket chrome bits, premium centre console along with different drive modes and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and cruise control buttons. The Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which is good enough to produce 163 PS and 375 Nm. The twin-turbo 2.0-litre unit develops 218 PS and 480 Nm.

Both the powertrains are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the twin-turbo variant features on-demand four-wheel-drive system. It must be noted that the bookings for the Gloster have crossed 2,000 mark and resultantly sold out for the remaining parts of this year. The Gloster is equipped with an electromechanical differential lock, off-road modes such as Mud, Sand, Snow and Rock along with a BorgWarner AWD transfer case.

The Gloster measures 4,985 mm long, 1,926 mm wide and it stands 1,867 mm in height along with a wheelbase length of 2,950 mm. The base Super is available with a seven-seat configuration, and the top-end Savvy is offered as a six-seater. The Sharp, on the other hand, can be bought as a six- or a seven-seater. The Gloster has an imposing exterior with the presence of an upright grille.

Some of the highlighting visual features are LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED tail lamps, quad exhaust system, 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and so on. The equipment list comprises of segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), six airbags, ESP, TC, HHC, HDC, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, 12-speaker audio, 12-way power adjustable driver seat and so on.