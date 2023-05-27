MG Gloster Black Storm Teased Revealing Exterior & Interior, Launch Soon

MG Gloster Black Storm special edition is finished in black exterior colour with red highlights that can also be seen on the inside

MG Motor India has today released the second teaser of an upcoming special edition based on the Gloster ahead of its launch on May 29. The full-size SUV competes primarily against Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan in the domestic market and it will likely get the special edition treatment based on the top-end variant to expand its range.

It must be noted that the MG Gloster Black Storm will help give more options to the customers and for those wanting to have their Gloster differentiate itself from the regular variant. Currently, the MG Gloster carries a starting price of Rs. 38.08 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 42.38 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

While the first teaser did not give away many details, the second teaser shows off the exterior and interior elements of the MG Gloster Black Storm. Wearing a black base paint, the special edition comes with a host of enhancements as red touches can be seen inside the headlamp cluster while a distinctive Black Storm badge can be seen on the sides.

In addition, the lower side cladding gains contrasting red garnish, which is also available on the outside rearview mirrors. At the back, the bumper section gets a red highlight shrouding the twin exhaust pipes on each side. The chrome trim connecting the wraparound LED tail lamps could have been made darker in the Black Storm edition.

The ADAS badge can be seen grafted on the tailgate, as does the Internet Inside wording but not the 4WD badge. Carrying the dark theme on the inside, the all-black cabin adds to the sportiness and the red light strip running across the width of the dashboard stands cohesive with the overall enhancements. The red backlit elements are some of the other highlights.

We do not expect any performance changes to be made as the 2.0L diesel engine is available in single turbo and twin turbocharged guises. The former develops a maximum power output of 161 PS and 373 Nm of peak torque while the latter makes 215 PS and 478 Nm. The MG Gloster Black Storm will be priced higher than the regular variant.