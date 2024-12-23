MG Gloster Available With Huge Discounts Of Up To Rs. 6 Lakh

MG Gloster is currently sold with discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 6 lakh in India ahead of the launch of the facelift soon

JSW MG Motor’s flagship three-row SUV, the Gloster, is now being offered with dealer-level benefits and discounts of up to Rs 6 lakh, making it an appealing option for buyers. With a mid-life facelift on the horizon, this could be an ideal time to secure the pre-facelift model at a significant discount.

Currently priced between Rs 38.80 lakh and Rs 43.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Gloster competes in a segment dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. It also takes on Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Isuzu MU-X and Nissan X-Trail. Despite its rivals’ strong presence, the Gloster has made a notable impact with its extensive feature list and spacious interior. The lucrative benefits could further enhance its value proposition.

The upcoming facelift is expected to bring design tweaks and feature upgrades but the pre-facelift model remains a drool-worthy option considering the benefits. Buyers eyeing a full-size SUV with premium features and performance should consider taking advantage of the current offers.

The 2025 MG Gloster, derived from the Maxus D90, will bring several design updates to refresh its overall appeal. The rear end sports redesigned LED taillights and a reworked exhaust setup while the front sees a new grille, updated lighting elements and a revamped bumper. Inside, the updates are even more significant with the centre console undergoing a major transformation.

Judging by the spy shots, a larger freestanding touchscreen infotainment system will dominate the dashboard, flanked by new HVAC vents and twin wireless mobile chargers. Practicality will likely be further improved with repositioned controls including a relocated electronic parking brake switch, two rotary dials, and three differential lock buttons.

Adding to its premium feel, the facelifted MG Gloster will feature black upholstery adorned with diamond stitching. It is expected to retain its 2.0-litre diesel engine, available in both turbo and twin-turbo variants and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.