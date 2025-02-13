MG Gears Up To Launch Cyberster & M9 Soon In India – New Details

Both the Cyberster and M9 will be sold through the brand’s premium retail chain known as MG Select

JSW MG Motor unveiled a host of new models and concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi last month. The ones that grabbed the attention were the Cyberster electric drop-top sportscar and the M9 premium e-MPV. Both the models are scheduled to launch in the coming months and they will be showcased through the brand’s new retail chain known as MG Select.

The company has appointed 12 dealer partners across the country ahead of the launch of the premium duo. As part of its expansion strategy, 14 MG Select dealerships will be established in 13 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kochi in the initial phase. Customers can now pre-book the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 as well.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG SELECT represents a new vision for ‘accessible luxury’ in the automotive market. The brand’s refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward.”

The MG Cyberster GT will be equipped with a dual-motor setup, delivering an impressive 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds while its top speed is capped at 208 kmph. As for range, the Cyberster GT boasts a WLTP-claimed driving distance of 443 km on a single charge.

For the Indian market, MG showcased the M9 exclusively as an all-electric model, powered by a 90kWh battery pack. This premium electric MPV generates 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, delivering an estimated WLTP-certified driving range of 430 km per charge. It is expected to carry a price tag of approximately Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The M9 offers a 7-seater configuration, featuring reclining ottoman seats in the middle row equipped with eight massage functions. The people hauler comes with amenities such as a dual sunroof setup, ventilated seats, powered sliding rear doors, a rear entertainment package, a triple-zone climate control system, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ESP, Auto Hold, TPMS, etc.