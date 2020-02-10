MG G10 MPV To Target Kia Carnival & Toyota Innova Crysta, Launch This Year

MG is in the works of bringing the G10 MPV to the country by the end of this year, to compete against the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival

The positive response that the recently launched Kia Carnival received since its unveiling has tempted MG Motor India to enter the premium MPV segment as well, and the manufacturer surprised us by showcasing the G10 MPV at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo, which the Chinese-owned British carmaker plans to launch in the country by the end of 2020.

SAIC Motor, the parent company of MG Motor, retails the G10 in the Chinese market under its Maxus subsidiary. In terms of size, the MPV measures 5,168 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, 1,928 mm in height, and has a 3,198 mm long wheelbase, which pits it directly against the Kia Carnival on the dimension front. Let’s compare the dimensions of the two –

Dimensions MG G10 Kia Carnival Length 5,168 mm 5,115 mm Width 1,980 mm 1,985 mm Height 1,928 mm 1,740 – 1,755 mm Wheelbase 3,198 mm 3,060 mm

The MG G10 will likely be offered with a 7 or a 9-seat layout with different customisable seating configurations. In terms of features, expect the car to be loaded up to the brim, just like its siblings Hector and ZS EV. MG will likely offer a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car-tech, a panoramic sunroof, automatic sliding doors and tailgate, two-zone automatic climate control and much more.

Globally, SAIC offers the Maxus G10 with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 215 hp of maximum power, along with 330 Nm peak torque, along with a 1.9-litre oil burner rated at 158 hp/350 Nm. Both the engines can be had either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Motors launched the Carnival at the same event, and the Korean carmaker has priced the MPV between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, the G10’s other rival, Toyota Innova Crysta retails at a starting price of Rs 15.36 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

However, we expect MG Motor India to slot the MPV in between both its rivals, and price it around the Rs 20 – 25 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The MG G10 will likely be launched in the country around the end of this year.