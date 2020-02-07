MG G10 MPV (Carnival/Innova Rival) Revealed At Auto Expo

The MG G10 MPV is basically a rebadged version of the Maxus G10 which is retailed by SAIC Motor in China as well as Southeast Asia

With the growing trend of Utility Vehicles (UVs) in the country, MG Motor India has also revealed a luxury MPV at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo, called the G10. The car is a rebadged version of the Maxus G10 sold in other markets by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, MG’s parent company.

The G10 gets 7, 9 or a 10 seat layout, along with multi-seating configurations. In terms of equipment on offer, the MPV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice interaction system, intelligent navigation, leather seats, dual-zone auto climate control, touch-free smart sensor tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, automatic sliding doors and much more!

The current Maxus G10 is offered in the foreign markets with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, that produces 218 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This specific engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. The same unit is also offered in a different state of tune, churning out 224 PS and 345 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Chinese manufacturer also offers a 1.9-litre diesel engine that generates 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, and can be had with a 6-speed AT. The car will certainly be rivaling the Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival MPV, which was launched at the same event at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom). However, expect the MG MPV to be priced aggressively, which will also put it against the Toyota Innova Crysta which is priced between Rs 15.36 – 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Carnival comes with a sole BS6-compliant 2.2-litre VGT turbo-diesel engine that belts out 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque. The said powertrain comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. On the other hand, the Innova Crysta gets BS6-compliant 2.4-litre diesel (150 PS/343 Nm) engine, along with a 2.7-litre four-cylinder (166 PS/245 Nm) petrol unit.

Apart from the G10 MPV, the Chinese-owned British manufacturer also showcased the three-row version of the Hector, called the Hector Plus at the same event. The car is expected to be launched in the later half of this year.