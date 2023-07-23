MG Files Design Patent For New Electric Micro SUV In India

MG Motor India has filed a design patent for a new electric SUV, giving rise to speculations about the brand’s plan to expand its EV lineup

The EV market space is still in the nascent stages in India, but it’s been steadily growing over the past few years. MG Motor already has two electric vehicles on sale in India – ZS EV and Comet EV – covering the premium and budget-friendly ends of the market, respectively. However, seems like the automaker wants to expand its EV lineup in our market.

MG has filed a design patent for a new electric micro SUV in India. The design is reminiscent of Baojun Yep, which is sold in the Chinese market. Thus, it seems like this new EV will be a rebadged version of it. The Yep is slightly larger in dimensions – 3,381 mm long, 1,685 mm wide and 1,721 mm tall – compared to Comet EV, which makes it a little roomier and proportionate in design.

That said, the dimensions are still relatively tiny, which should make this a breeze to manage in urban traffic. Some of the key highlights include a boxy design, rectangular front grille, square LED headlights, rugged bumper and flat bonnet with sharp carvings. The side profile is distinguishable with its protruding wheel arches, thick cladding, long suspension travel, blacked-out A-pillar and functional roof rails.

The powertrain details of the Indian version are a mystery right now, In China, Baojun Yep EV is powered by a 28.1 kWh battery pack that moves a single electric motor on the rear axle. It is rated at 67 bhp of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The claimed range is 303 km, and the top speed is 100 kmph.

Recently, it was revealed that Baojun Yep could be equipped with a range-extending small ICE engine. As per speculations, the ICE engine could be a single-cylinder unit, generating around 13.5 bhp of peak power. It could add around 80 km to Yep’s range, thus adding more practicality to the vehicle. We’re not sure if this hybridised model would make its way to India or not.

MG’s new small EV could be launched in 2025. It will be positioned above the Comet EV, likely as a direct competitor to the Tata Tiago EV in terms of pricing. Considering that the Comet EV was the brand’s second-highest-selling model in June 2023, this new electric micro SUV has the potential to rake in a lot of new shoppers.