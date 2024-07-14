MG Electric CUV Spied Testing Again – Launch Likely In September 2024

MG Motor India is working to introduce its new model, the Electric CUV this year. Here is everything you need to know about it

Recently, the upcoming MG Electric CUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, hinting that its launch is imminent. The Electric CUV, expected to launch in September 2024, is already on sale globally, under the name of the Wuling Cloud EV. Let’s explore what to expect from the upcoming MG car.

MG Electric CUV Design

The India-spec MG Electric CUV is expected to closely resemble the global-spec model. Characterized by a sleek, flowing design, the global-spec version features headlamps housed separately and equipped with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The side profile of the Indonesian-spec Cloud EV is flanked by flush door handles and silver-coloured aero-designed 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the upcoming electric car will support connected LED tail-lamps.

MG Electric CUV Interior

In terms of cabin, the global-spec Wuling Cloud EV gets a free-flowing 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and black leatherette seat upholstery with bronze stitching. The cabin supports wooden and bronze elements. Other key interior features include horizontally-placed AC vents, a three-spoke six-way powered driver seat, auto climate control, multi-function steering wheel, wireless charger and rear AC vents.

MG Electric CUV Battery and Performance

The Indonesian-spec MG Cloud EV comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor which will generate a peak power of 136 PS and a max torque of 200 Nm in Front-Wheel-Drive setup. It will offer a CLTC-claimed (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) range of 460 km.

The DC fast charger can charge the battery from 30-100% in just half an hour. On the contrary, the battery pack can be juiced up from 20 to 100 percent in 7 hours using a AC charger at home. Talking about the India-bound model, it might offer a different range, certified by ARAI standards.

MG Electric CUV Expected Price

The upcoming MG Electric CUV price in India is likely to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will lock horns with the Mahindra XUV400 and will be a premium alternative to Tata Nexon EV. The Cloud EV will be positioned as a more affordable option compared to the ZS EV in the Indian market.