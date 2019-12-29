MG D90 (Fortuner Rival) SUV To Get In-House Developed 2.0L Diesel Engine

SAIC is set to launch a new 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine for the Maxus D90, which will also be brought to India next year

SAIC Motor has reportedly developed a new in-house 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Maxus D90 SUV, which will also likely be replacing the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is currently offered with the Hector and produces 170 hp of power and 350 Nm torque.

After the success of Hector in India and the upcoming launch of the ZS EV, the SAIC owned British manufacturer is working on bringing a rebadged version of the Maxus D90 to India. As of now, the seven-seat SUV is offered internationally with a sole 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 224 hp/360 Nm.

However, SAIC plans to launch the new in-house 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Maxus D90 soon. The said engine churns out 218 hp of max power and 480 Nm max torque, and will be made available with the SUV in the coming months. This unit will also be offered when MG launches its own rebadged version of the Maxus D90 in India. A camouflaged test mule of the D90 was also spotted in India, last month.

The D90 measures 5,005 mm in length, is 1,932 mm wide, 1,875 mm tall and has a 2,950 mm long wheelbase. The full-grown SUV will be priced between Rs 27 lakh to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) when it launches in India next year. The car will become MG’s flagship offering in the country and will compete against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the Isuzu MU-X, among others.

Before the Maxus D90, we could also see MG use the 2.0-litre diesel engine for the upcoming six-seat version of the Hector, which has been touted as the ‘Hector Plus’. The three-row SUV will likely make its official debut in the country at next year’s Auto Expo.

Apart from the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine, MG also currently offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine with the five-seat Hector, which is good for 141 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.