MG Cyberster EV To Debut On 31st March – 800Km Range & 5G Connectivity

MG’s upcoming two-door electric sportscar – Cyberster – will do a 0-100 run in just 3 seconds, and also offers a gaming cockpit

MG is set to unveil its upcoming two-seater electric sportscar, the Cyberster, on March 31, 2021. Official renderings of the vehicle have emerged online now, giving us a detailed look at its design. The low-slung body gives it a proper sporty stance, and there are plenty of elements that add aggression to the styling.

The front end of the vehicle sports a shovel-style lip spoiler, with a slim front grille and an MG logo on the nose. The Cyberster gets ‘magic eye’ interactive headlights, which look extremely brilliant. The face of the vehicle is reportedly inspired by MG cabriolets of the bygone era, which is quite an interesting detail. At the sides, the vehicle sports a ‘laser belt’ LED strip, which is particularly attractive and represents the aerodynamic design language.

The rear section of the Cyberster uses ‘Kammback’ styling. The fast flattened tail-end improves the overall aerodynamics of the car. The trough-type LED taillights continue the kammback theme, and look absolutely lovely. The Cyberster also gets high-performance wheels, with rotating spokes and a centre-locking mechanism, similar to many other performance vehicles.

Although we don’t get a complete look at the vehicle here, we have to admit that this one has us impressed. The Cyberster EV has been designed by MG’s global design team, and it inherits the classic convertible shape of the iconic MGB roadster.

As for the performance, that will be extremely impressive as well. According to the manufacturer, the MG Cyberster will be able to hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3 seconds. This sports EV can also deliver a claimed maximum range of around 800 km (or 497 miles) on a full charged battery.

MG Cyberster also offers 5G connectivity and is based on an “intelligent pure electric architecture”. Other than that, it will be the world’s first pure supercar to offer a gaming cockpit. The vehicle is aimed at youngsters, and it clearly manages to stand out from the crowd, thanks to all the unique touches.